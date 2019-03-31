US Demanded North Korea Hand Over all Nuclear Weapons

On the day their talks in Hanoi collapsed last month, US President Donald Trump handed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a piece of paper that included a blunt call for the transfer of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and bomb fuel to the United States.

According to a document seen by Reuters news agency, Trump gave Kim both Korean and English-language versions of the US position at Hanoi's Metropole hotel on February 28.

A joint lunch for the two leaders was cancelled the same day. While neither side has presented a complete account of why the summit collapsed, the document may help explain it.

The document's existence was first mentioned by NSA John Bolton in television interviews he gave after the two-day summit. Bolton did not disclose in those interviews the pivotal US expectation contained in the document that North Korea should transfer its nuclear weapons and fissile material to the US.

The document’s existence was first mentioned by US National Security Adviser John Bolton in television interviews he gave after the two-day summit.

But Bolton did not reveal in those interviews the key US expectation contained in the document that North Korea should transfer its nuclear weapons and fissile material to the United States.

The document appeared to represent Bolton’s hardline “Libya model” of denuclearization that North Korea has rejected repeatedly.

The so-called Libya model refers to an agreement in 2003 by former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to surrender his country’s nuclear weapons program, which included allowing uranium centrifuges to be shipped out to the US.

Despite Gaddafi’s agreement to completely denuclearize, he was murdered by Western-backed rebels in Tripoli following a US=led NATO intervention in 2011 in support of a Libyan uprising.